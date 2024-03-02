Rajasthan CM Inaugurates 'Shakti Vandan' Event In Jaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday inaugurated the 'Shakti Vandan' programme organised by Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater from March 2 to 4 at the Jawahar Kala Kendra.

On this occasion, he visited the exhibition being organised by self-help groups and other women entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister visited the 'Ek Khat Modi Ji Ke Naam' stall and wrote a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as took a selfie at the selfie point.

Sharma congratulated the organisers for the success of the programme.

During this three-day programme organised on the theme 'An Initiative from Empowered Women to a Prosperous Society', various exhibitions, talk shows, cultural programmes, felicitation ceremonies and Phagotsav are being organised.

Mayor of Municipal Corporation Jaipur Greater Soumya Gurjar, Commissioner of Jaipur Greater Corporation, Rukmani Riar, councillors and a large number of women were also present at the event.