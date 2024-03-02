CCL: 30-Run Win For Darling Krishna-Led Karnataka Bulldozers Over Saif's Bengal Tigers

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Karnataka Bulldozers, led by Kannada actor Darling Krishna, scored a 30-run victory over the Bengal Tigers, co-owned by Saif Ali Khan, at a Celebrity Cricket League match.

Saturday's match was the second to be held during the Hyderabad leg of the cricket franchise.

Krishna led from the front, as he did when Karnataka Bulldozers defeated the Mumbai Heroes in their first match.

In the match against the Tigers, Krishna was in terrific form. He scored half centuries in both innings to help the Karnataka Bulldozers pile up 100-plus scores in their two innings in the T10-format tournament.

Krishna made 72 runs off 33 balls in the first innings and an unbeaten 54 in the second.

Bengal Tigers, led by the acclaimed actor Jisshu Sengupta, managed to score 109 runs for two wickets in response to Karnataka's first innings total of 117 for five. The Bulldozers' strong performance in their second innings, when they posted 130 runs, posed a significant challenge for Bengal.

With 139 runs required to win, Bengal struggled and lost wickets in quick succession. They eventually fell 30 runs short of the target.

The second match on Saturday was being played between the Kerala Strikers and Telugu Warriors.

Sunday will see the Bhojpuri Dabanggs pitted against the Riteish Deshmukh-led Mumbai Heroes, followed by the Chennai Rhinos squaring off against the Karnataka Bulldozers.