Shivraj Chouhan To Contest Lok Sabha Polls After Two Decades

Bhopal, March 2 (IANS) Ever since the BJP registered a resounding victory in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh last year, there have been talks about the political future of one of the most popular politicians of the state -- former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Putting an end on all those speculation, the BJP on Saturday fielded Chouhan from Vidisha, a stronghold of the ruling party, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The political journey of Shivraj Chouhan (64) is deeply rooted in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP's student wing during his college days in Bhopal. Joining the RSS at a tender age of 13, Chouhan's proximity to the organisation's top brass is well-established.

His parliamentary career began in 1991 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha. He maintained his dominance in the seat by winning it again in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

Chouhan, who was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for more than 17 years, will now contest the Lok Sabha elections after a gap of 20 years.

In 2005, Chouhan was made the state BJP President, and the same year, he was made the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, replacing his predecessor and party stalwart late Babulal Gaur.

Since then, Chauhan through his back-to-back public welfare schemes established himself as the strongest BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP won two consecutive Assembly elections - 2008 and 2013 - under his leadership, before losing in 2018 against the Kamal Nath-led Congress.

However, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government collapsed following a political crisis within the party after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 MLAs shifted to the BJP in March 2020, paving the way for Chouhan to become the Chief Minister for the fourth term.

The BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh by securing 163 out of 230 seats in the November 2023 elections. However, Chouhan wasn't given a chance for a fifth term as CM and was replaced by his Cabinet minister Mohan Yadav.