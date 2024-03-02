Formula 2 Championship: Kush Maini Makes A Massive Recovery From P22 To P7

(MENAFN- IANS) Bahrain, March 2 (IANS) Kush Maini, who is part of the Alpine Academy's sporting car number 9 and representing the Invicta team, drove an amazing Feature Race after starting absolutely last in the opening round of the Formula 2 Championship Feature Race, which was over 32 laps, here on Saturday.

Kush went on the prime tyres like the majority of the drivers and ensured that he had a long and consistent stint before changing to the faster soft tyres. He was the last to pit and fortunately well timed with a Safety Car and he exited the pits in P11.

With fresher tyres he made good progress through the field by first passing both the Prema cars driven by Bearman and Antonelli. He was continuously closing the gap till he finished the race in P7.

"Was really happy when we got Provisional Pole on Thursday because that meant that we were able to deliver over one Lap. Was a day with the highest of highs and then the Low when we were told much later that my Qualifying times won't count because I was disqualified due to a technical reason," Kush Maini said.

"Even though it did not change the performance, I had to start both races from the back of the grid. I tried to make as many positions as I could," he added.

In both races and so as a team, we also have enough data to go into the next round. It was also good to get some points in the feature race. Looking forward to racing in Saudi Arabia next week.