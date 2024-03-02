Truck Collides With Multiple Vehicles In South Delhi, Four Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Four people were injured after a truck collided with five two-wheelers and one rickshaw due to brake failure in south Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The truck driver identified as Sher Singh (32), resides at Akash Vihar near Bapraula, has been apprehended following the incident, officials said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Mehrauli police station on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. regarding an accident following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, it was learnt that a truck collided with five two-wheelers and one cycle rickshaw due to brake failure,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

"Four injured persons were shifted to the hospital. The truck driver was apprehended at the scene," said the DCP.

"The accident site is being inspected by the crime team, and further legal action will be taken," the DCP added.