Kerala BJP Candidate M. Abdul Salam No Stranger To Electoral Politics

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 2 (IANS) M. Abdul Salam, the former vice-chancellor of Calicut University, who has been named by the BJP as its candidate from the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, is no stranger to electoral politics.

Soon after he joined the BJP in 2019, Salam made his electoral debut by contesting from the Tirur Assembly constituency in Malappuram district. However, he finished third in the contest, securing just 9,097 votes, a mere 5.33 per cent of the total votes polled.

Before being named the VC of Calicut University in 2011 Salam was the professor and head of the department of Agronomy at the Kerala Agricultural University here.

An agricultural scientist by profession, Salam did his graduation from the University of Kerala before doing his M.Sc in Agronomy from the Kerala Agricultural University in 1976, and PhD in Agronomy from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in 1984.

He also did his post-doctorate from the University of Aberdeen, the UK, in 1992.

Salam, who has over 31 years of teaching experience in various universities, had also worked as a visiting professor at Kuwait University during 2003-2007.

Salam will now hit the campaign trail against Indian Union Muslim League's sitting MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer and CPI-M candidate and youth leader V. Vasif.

Basheer represented the Ponnani Lok Sabha seat for the past three terms, but this time he has swapped the Malappuram seat with M.P. Abdussamad Samadani.