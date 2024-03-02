Dynastic Politics Waning In Bihar After Formation Of NDA Govt: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that dynastic politics is "waning after the formation of the NDA government in Bihar".

Addressing a public rally in Bihar's Aurangabad district, Prime Minister Modi said that the situation of dynastic parties is very poor in the country. "Although you inherit the power, you don't dare to mention the work done by 'maa-baap ki sarkar'," he took a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, without naming him.

The Prime Minister said further said that even big leaders of dynastic parties do not want to contest the Lok Sabha poll are "exploring seats in Rajya Sabha".

Referring to the Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi-led RJD government in the state from 1990 to 2005, Prime Minister Modi said: "During the era of RJD, people were scared of stepping out from their houses and today tourism is developing in the state."

"Bihar have trains like Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat. During the old era, the youth of the state used to migrate. There was instability, and Maoist attacks kept happening in Bihar, but now, the state is developing. I am giving a guarantee that we would not allow the state to go back to the old era. The development of Bihar is Modi's guarantee," he said.

"The rules of law and order in Bihar is a guarantee of Modi. The safety and security of sisters and daughters are the guarantee of Modi. We are committed to the development of Bihar...,” Prime Minister Modi added.

The Prime Minister also launched 27 development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore during his visit to the state. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the launch and the rally.