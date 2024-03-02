Former YSRCP MP, Sitting MLA Join TDP (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, March 2 (IANS) In another boost to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ahead of the elections in Andhra Pradesh, former YSRCP MP from Narasaraopet, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad joined the party on Saturday.

While the MLA joined the TDP at party President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad, the former MP joined the opposition party at a public meeting in Palnadu district.

Devarayalu joined the TDP in the presence of Naidu at Dachepalli in Gurzala constituency of Palnadu district.

The MP had quit the YSRCP in January after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy asked him to contest from the Guntur parliamentary seat.

“We have only 50 days until the elections, and we need to prepare diligently. This is not merely a contest between two families or two communities. It transcends individual interests; it is about addressing the issues facing the people of Palnadu, securing their future, and advancing Palnadu's development projects,” said Devarayalu.

Earlier, YSRCP MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's residence in Hyderabad.

Krishna Prasad told mediapersons that he worked hard for the YSRCP, but did not get the priority he deserved. He also alleged that the development of his constituency was neglected.

Krishna Prasad claimed that several representations submitted by him to the YSRCP President and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for funds to develop the constituency evoked no response.

The MLA also said that only Naidu is capable of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a progressive state by giving equal importance to development and welfare.

Krishna Prasad said he is prepared to discharge whatever role is entrusted to him by the TDP even if he is not fielded as an MLA candidate from Mylavaram or some other constituency.

Son of Jai Andhra movement leader and former minister Vasantha Nageswara Rao, Krishna Prasad had announced his decision to join the TDP on February 26, after the YSRCP denied him a ticket.

He had been an arch-rival of TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. Rao won from Mylavaram in 2009 and 2014, but lost to Krishna Prasad in the 2019 elections.

Krishna Prasad, meanwhile, said that he has no personal differences with Rao and is ready to work with him.