Trinamool Accepts Kunal Ghosh’S Resignation As Spokesman, Not As GS

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) Although rebel Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh had tendered his resignation as the party spokesman as well as the state General Secretary, the Trinamool leadership on Saturday accepted his stepping down from the post of spokesperson only.

Political observers feel that this is a tactical move by the party to send across a signal to all the party cadres to refrain from making any anti-party statement in public.

“The post of state General Secretary, like many other organisational posts, is an ornamental one. However, Kunal Ghosh's role as party spokesman was important since what he said was considered the official version of the Trinamool leadership.

"Now by accepting his resignation as the spokesperson, the ruling dispensation has made it clear that from now on, any comment made by Ghosh will not be viewed as the official version of the party,” said a senior city-based political observer.

On Friday, Ghosh had dropped his political identities from his official X handle, stating that he just wishes to continue as an 'ordinary soldier' of the party. Later, it was learnt that Ghosh has tendered his resignation from the twin posts that he used to hold.

Since Friday, Ghosh has also started firing salvos at the Trinamool leader in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandopadhyay, calling him a“clandestine agent of the BJP".