Decomposed Body Stuffed Inside Sack Found On Delhi Footpath

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) A highly decomposed body stuffed inside a sack was found in west Delhi on Saturday, police said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to investigate the murder mystery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said that at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Punjabi Bagh police station received an information about a sack lying abandoned on the footpath on Rohtak Road.

A police team upon reaching the spot, opened the sack and a highly decomposed body of an unknown person was found in it.

"After the inspection by the Mobile Crime Team, the body was sent to the hospital. A case of murder is being registered at Punjabi Bagh police station and investigation will be taken up," said the DCP.

“Multiple teams are being formed to work on it," he added.