Honour Killing Shock: Brothers Shoot Sister In D.I. Khan, Conceal Crime With Fake Funeral

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a shocking incident in the Dera Ismail Khan area, two brothers perpetrated an honor killing, shooting and killing their sister, Shaheen Bibi.

The brothers, Shakeel and Aqeel, went to great lengths to conceal their crime by orchestrating a fake funeral for their sister. The police, now aware of the incident, have initiated an investigation and registered a murder case against the accused brothers.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Samar Abbas submitted a report to the Paharpur police station, detailing the heinous crime committed by Shakeel and Aqeel. According to the report, on February 20, 2024, the brothers fatally shot Shaheen Bibi in the name of honor. Subsequently, they feigned a regular funeral, deceiving the community and burying their sister under the guise of a divine death.

The area was soon rife with speculation about the circumstances of Shaheen's demise, prompting the police to launch an immediate investigation. As the probe unfolded, it was revealed that Shaheen had been divorced by her husband, Javed Baloch, on February 18, citing misconduct.

Following the divorce, Shaheen Bibi returned to her father's house, where her brothers, Shakeel and Aqeel, conspired to commit the gruesome act. On February 20, 2024, at 1 pm, Shaheen was in her father's room when the accused brothers entered and shot her.

To cover up their heinous act, the brothers, along with their father Sharif, presented Shaheen's death as occurring in the morning and arranged for a hasty funeral. The suspects have been apprehended, and they have confessed to the chilling crime.