Azerbaijan, Luxembourg Explore Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Azerbaijan`s
Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Deputy
Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Minister
for Cooperation of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Azernews reports.
Both parties lauded the recent resurgence of contacts between
Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, emphasizing the importance of political
dialogue between the two nations. They underscored the need to
enhance mutual efforts, political dialogue, and reciprocal visits
to further develop relations between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.
Azerbaijani FM provided an insight into Armenia`s aggression
against Azerbaijan, the nearly 30-year-long occupation, the current
situation and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and
Armenia, and the current situation in the region.
The pair also discussed other issues of mutual interest.
