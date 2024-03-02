Azerbaijan, Luxembourg Explore Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Minister for Cooperation of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, Azernews reports.

Both parties lauded the recent resurgence of contacts between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg, emphasizing the importance of political dialogue between the two nations. They underscored the need to enhance mutual efforts, political dialogue, and reciprocal visits to further develop relations between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

Azerbaijani FM provided an insight into Armenia`s aggression against Azerbaijan, the nearly 30-year-long occupation, the current situation and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the current situation in the region.

The pair also discussed other issues of mutual interest.