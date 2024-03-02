               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Khankendi-Baku Ultramarathon Second Leg Winner Revealed


3/2/2024 10:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Agha Aliyev has triumphed in the second leg of an inaugural race of the Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon, a historic running event, by completing an impressive 84-kilometer journey from Yevlakh to Ujar, Azernews reports.

Elmir Askarov finished 2nd, followed by Artyom Aliyev.

A total of 36 athletes were in the fight for the leg win, which also saw female winners.

The Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, is a component of both the "Sports Week" and the "Green World Solidarity Year" initiatives.

