Khankendi-Baku Ultramarathon Second Leg Winner Revealed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Agha Aliyev has triumphed in the second leg of an inaugural race
of the Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon, a historic running event, by
completing an impressive 84-kilometer journey from Yevlakh to Ujar,
Azernews reports.
Elmir Askarov finished 2nd, followed by Artyom Aliyev.
A total of 36 athletes were in the fight for the leg win, which
also saw female winners.
The Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon, jointly organized by the
Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics
Federation, is a component of both the "Sports Week" and the "Green
World Solidarity Year" initiatives.
