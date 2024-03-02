PACE President Condemns Russian Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Theodoros Roussopoulos has condemned Russia's latest attack on Odesa.

He reported this on X , formerly known as Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

"I strongly condemn the drone attack on Odesa last night, which caused injuries and destruction. Russia will be held accountable for all the crimes it committed in Ukraine," Roussopoulos wrote.

On the night of March 1-2, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with kamikaze drones. An enemy drone hit a multi-story residential building, destroying part of an 18-apartment section of the building.

The attack killed five people, including a child. Eight people were injured, including a child. Five people were rescued.