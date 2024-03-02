GCC Welcomes Palestinian Factions' Meeting In Moscow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 2 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Albudaiwi on Saturday welcomed the statement issued by the Palestinian factions meeting in the Russian capital, Moscow, said Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Albudaiwi added the meeting outcomes are a positive start to begin a unified political action among Palestinian factions participating in the meeting, to form a government that includes all segments of the Palestinian people in a way that serves their aspirations, in light of the critical circumstances.

In addition, he stressed GCC's support to all results and solutions that serve the Palestinian cause and guarantee rights of the Palestinian people. (end)

