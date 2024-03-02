Amb. Al-Awadhi Lauds UK's Heroic Role In Liberating Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nusaiba bin Shaiba

LONDON, March 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to the UK Bader Al-Awadhi said Britain has played a heroic role in liberating Kuwait from the brutal Iraqi invasion.

Al-Awadhi made the statement during the annual gala dinner held by the Royal Irish battalion "Desert Rats" late Friday; which was launched on February 28, 1994 to keep bonds of friendship between the Irish soldiers who participated in the liberation of Kuwait in 1991.

The ceremony featured former British premier John Major, as Ambassador Al-Awadhi said His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has always stressed Britain's pivotal role in liberating Kuwait and protecting its sovereignty.

He expressed delight at attending this ceremony that coincides with the celebrations of Kuwait's 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day, in addition to the 125th anniversary of Kuwaiti-British partnership.

Meanwhile, Major General Patrick Cordingley, Commander of Desert Rats during the liberation war, told KUNA that participating in liberating Kuwait makes "us" feel that a huge achievement has been made.

The forces' members took part in liberation feel proud and happy as they helped Kuwaiti people, he noted.

When Cordingley visited Kuwait four years ago, he extolled urban development in the country made over 33 years.

For his part, Major General Arthur Denaro, commander of Irish Hussars' Basra Road Dining Club, said the 68-tank regiment had been getting prepared in Saudi Arabia for five months.

He noted that the tank he was onboard was equipped with protective equipment against chemical and biological weapons, in anticipation of a possible attack from the former Iraqi regime's forces, referring to some injuries of the soldiers.

The regiment entered Basra at 7:30 am on February 28, 1991; driving fast towards Kuwait, he said. It arrived in the destroyed Kuwait City one day later. (end)

