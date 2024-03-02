Jordan Women's Conference Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar 2 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi said Saturday that the legislature has passed a political modernization package that paved the way for wider participation and representation by women and youth.In opening remarks at a conference on Jordanian women in the national modernization scheme, Safadi said women's empowerment has been a key focus of His Majesty the King, noting the introduction of the women's quota system and women holding key leading positions in the Jordanian state.The legislative package, he pointed out, made women's presence in party lists mandatory, which raised their representation in Parliament, in addition to the quota seats, which should enhance their opportunities in the economic and administrative sectors.For her part, Assistant Arab league Secretary-General Haifa Abu Ghazaleh said a strong women's political and economic participation is a pivotal goal in the Arab region.The Arab League, she said, has sought to adopt strategies to enhance women's role in the political track, adding that the organization adopted the "Arab Women's Development Agenda (2023-2028) at summit level.