LS Polls: BJP Names 5 Candidates For Delhi; Sushma Swaraj's Daughter To Make Electoral Debut

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday announced the names of five candidates from Delhi.

In a media briefing, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde said that Praveen Khandelwal will be the party's candidate from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi and Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi.

Praveen Khandelwal, a Delhi-based businessman and the founder of Confederation of All India Traders, and Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, are making their electoral debut.

Maonj Tiwari, singer and actor -- serving as a Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, had won the seat two times in 2014 and 2019 elections. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is sitting MLA from Badarpur assembly constituency.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the names of four candidates for Delhi.

The Delhi-ruling AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from East Delhi, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi, Sahiram Pehelwan from South Delhi, and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.

Three of the four candidates announced by the AAP are currently serving as MLAs. Kumar is legislator from Kondli, Bharti from Malviya Nagar and Sahiram Pehelwan from Tughlakabad. Mishra, a former Congress MP from West Delhi and a three-time MLA from Dwarka assembly constituency, joined the AAP in 2022.