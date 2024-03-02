Rwandan Envoy Presents Letter Of Credence

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar 2 (Petra) -- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Secretary general Majid Qatarneh Saturday welcomed Rwandan Ambassador Urujeni Bakuramutsa, who presented her credentials as accredited and resident ambassador to Jordan.
