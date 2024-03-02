               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Rwandan Envoy Presents Letter Of Credence


3/2/2024 9:16:14 AM

Amman, Mar 2 (Petra) -- Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Secretary general Majid Qatarneh Saturday welcomed Rwandan Ambassador Urujeni Bakuramutsa, who presented her credentials as accredited and resident ambassador to Jordan.

