Ukrainian Forces Destroy Three Russian Ammo Depots, Four Air Defense Systems On Southern Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed three Russian ammunition depots, four air defense systems and neutralized or shot down 258 UAVs of different types in the operational zone of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the group's commander, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the operational zone of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, the enemy carried out 22 air strikes, 1 missile strike, 53 combat engagements, 1,157 shelling attacks and launched 130 kamikaze drone strikes," Tarnavskyi said.

In the past 24 hours, the enemy lost 336 soldiers killed and wounded in action, as well as 38 units of weapons and equipment, including 4 tanks, 12 armored fighting vehicles, 6 artillery systems, ATGMs, 4 air defense systems, 10 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment. Some 258 UAVs of different types were neutralized or shot down.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed three ammunition depots and two more important Russian targets.

Photo: Public Liaisons Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine