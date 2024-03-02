Russians Shell Village Near Zaporizhzhia, Killing One Person

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy army has shelled the village of Prymorske in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, killing one person.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Today in the village of Prymorske, enemy attacks destroyed buildings and, unfortunately, killed one person," he said.

Fedorov recalled that in the past day, Russian invaders launched 306 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region. At least 26 houses and buildings were destroyed in the frontline areas.

"Yesterday, in general, the air raid alert lasted for more than five hours in Zaporizhzhia city and the Zaporizhzhia region. Therefore, the situation remains tense," he added.