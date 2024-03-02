Azerbaijani FM Discusses Current Regional Situation With OSCE Secretary General

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met
with Secretary General of the OSCE Helga Schmid on the sidelines of
the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Azernews reports.
The two discussed the cooperation agenda within the
Azerbaijan-OSCE framework, the current situation in the region, and
the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.
The sides also explored the possibility of collaborating on
various projects between Azerbaijan and the OSCE, as well as areas
of cooperation regarding the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29),
which Azerbaijan will host this year.
Highlighting the latest processes regarding peace and
normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov emphasized that the anti-Azerbaijani statements made by
Armenia on various platforms, as well as the recent provocations,
contradict Armenia`s peace rhetoric.
The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.
