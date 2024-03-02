Türkiye And Turkmenistan Forge Gas Partnership: Opening New Routes To European Markets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye and Turkmenistan signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to transport Turkmen natural gas to Europe via the Turkish region of Anatolia, Azernews reports citing Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.

"We signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will accelerate the cooperation of the two countries in the field of natural gas and a 'Declaration of Intent' that will form the basis for our partnerships in the field of hydrocarbons. With the signatures signed, we aim to ship Turkmen gas first to Türkiye and then to global markets," the minister wrote on social media platform X.

Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Cooperation on the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Natural Gas, Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Fields of Oil and Natural Gas and Memorandum of Understanding between Turkmenistan Airlines and the Turkish Aeronautical Association University were signed between the two countries following a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum that began on Friday, Erdogan's office said in a separate statement.

The ongoing forum hosts representatives from 147 countries around the world.

According to diplomatic sources, nearly 4,500 participants, including 19 heads of state, 73 ministers, and 57 international representatives, attended this year's forum.

Themed "Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises," the forum will address a range of topics, including global issues, climate change, migration, Islamophobia, trade wars, and artificial intelligence.