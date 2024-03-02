Türkiye And Turkmenistan Forge Gas Partnership: Opening New Routes To European Markets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye and Turkmenistan signed a memorandum of understanding on
Friday to transport Turkmen natural gas to Europe via the Turkish
region of Anatolia, Azernews reports citing
Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan
Bayraktar.
"We signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will accelerate
the cooperation of the two countries in the field of natural gas
and a 'Declaration of Intent' that will form the basis for our
partnerships in the field of hydrocarbons. With the signatures
signed, we aim to ship Turkmen gas first to Türkiye and then to
global markets," the minister wrote on social media platform X.
Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Cooperation on the
Development of Cooperation in the Field of Natural Gas, Declaration
of Intent on Cooperation in the Fields of Oil and Natural Gas and
Memorandum of Understanding between Turkmenistan Airlines and the
Turkish Aeronautical Association University were signed between the
two countries following a meeting between Turkish President Recep
Tayyip Erdogan and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, chairman of the
People's Council of Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the Antalya
Diplomacy Forum that began on Friday, Erdogan's office said in a
separate statement.
The ongoing forum hosts representatives from 147 countries
around the world.
According to diplomatic sources, nearly 4,500 participants,
including 19 heads of state, 73 ministers, and 57 international
representatives, attended this year's forum.
Themed "Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises," the forum will
address a range of topics, including global issues, climate change,
migration, Islamophobia, trade wars, and artificial
intelligence.
MENAFN02032024000195011045ID1107925752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.