FM Bayramov Fills Archbishop Gallagher In On Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Agenda

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met
with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations
with States of the Holy See, on the sidelines of the Antalya
Diplomatic Forum, Azernews reports.
The sides discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation
between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, as well as the existing
situation in the region.
According to Minister Bayramov, the growth of relations between
the two countries was aided by frequent visits and meetings. FM
Bayramov particularly noted that after the establishment of the
embassy of Azerbaijan in the Holy See, the increase in contacts
became a source of contentment, playing an important role in the
implementation of cooperation and joint projects in political,
cultural, humanitarian, and other fields.
The sides agreed that the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29),
to be held in Azerbaijan this year, creates more opportunities for
further cooperation.
The Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See was
informed about the current situation in the region in the
post-conflict period, including the latest status of the
normalization and peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
