Intensive English Language Course Held With TABIB Employees Ends, Defense Ministry


3/2/2024 9:09:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 1, the National Defense University hosted a graduation ceremony of the basic and intermediate English language course conducted with the participation of employees of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

First, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers at the ceremony congratulated the participants on the successful completion of the course and wished them success in their future activities.

Head of the International Relations Department at TABIB Ramin Aghayev expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the organization of the course.

In the end, the graduates were awarded certificates.

