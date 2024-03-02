Intensive English Language Course Held With TABIB Employees Ends, Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 1, the National Defense University hosted a graduation
ceremony of the basic and intermediate English language course
conducted with the participation of employees of the Administration
of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of
Defense.
First, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people
Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a
minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of
Azerbaijan was performed.
Speakers at the ceremony congratulated the participants on the
successful completion of the course and wished them success in
their future activities.
Head of the International Relations Department at TABIB Ramin
Aghayev expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the
organization of the course.
In the end, the graduates were awarded certificates.
