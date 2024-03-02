8Th Standard Exams To Commence From Mar-13 In Soft Zones

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (JKSCERT) Saturday rescheduled the annual examination dates for 8th standard.
JKSCERT said that the exams in the soft zones will commence from March-13 and will culminate on April-02.
ADVERTISEMENT
Similarly, the JKSCERT said that the exams in hard zones for 8th standard will commence from March-26 and will culminate on April-10 respectively.
Earlier the exam was supposed to he held from March-05.
Read Also Kashmir University Postpones All Exams Scheduled For Tomorrow KU Postpones All Exams Scheduled Today, Tomorrow
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02032024000215011059ID1107925745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.