Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3140261 KUWAIT -- Countering rumors and fake accounts spreading misinformation and false news in addition to finding solutions to those violating residency are amongst top priorities for the state, says Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.

3140244 KUWAIT -- The Chairperson of Kuwait Communication and Information Technology Regulatory (CITRA) affirms significance of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) CITRA has recently inked with Huawei.

3140268 ANKARA -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reiterates that his country rejects liquidating the Palestinian cause and displacing Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, saying that it violates international laws.

3140263 ANKARA -- Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein says the Labor Party of Kurdistan (the PKK) is not only a problem for Turkiye but also for Iraq.

3140241 RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in Kafr Ni'ma Town in west Ramallah, on Saturday, according to Palestinian media reports. (end)

mt









MENAFN02032024000071011013ID1107925714