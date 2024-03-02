               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Georgia And Türkiye To Discuss Completion Of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Project


3/2/2024 8:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation of Azerbaijan led by Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Rovshan Rustamov has today arrived in Georgia to assess the restoration and reconstruction implemented on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, Azernews reports.

Rustamov will hold meetings with railway department officials from Georgia and Turkey to discuss the completion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project and strategies for increasing cargo transportation volumes.

