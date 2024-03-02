Enemy Hits Village In Kharkiv Region With S-300 Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of March 2, the Russian forces hit the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region with an S-300 missile. The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the village of Lyptsi. Residential buildings and cars were damaged," the post says.

According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked the village with an S-300 missile from the territory of Russia's Belgorod region.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk and Derhachi District Prosecutor's Offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations were launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors and police investigators are documenting war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

As reported, the Russian army shelled more than 20 settlements in the Kharkiv region over the past day, killing one civilian.