Egypt Army Launches More Aid Air-Drop Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 2 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian army said on Saturday it has carried out a fresh air-drop of humanitarian and relief aid into various areas in the Gaza Strip as part of Egyptian efforts to support the Palestinian people.

The air-drop includes tons of urgent humanitarian and relief, especially food, supplies, the army's spokesman Col. Abdulhafeth Ghareeb said in a press statement.

He added that the latest aid air-drop comes in the context of lessening the agony of the population of the Gaza Strip. (end)

