Egypt Army Launches More Aid Air-Drop Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 2 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian army said on Saturday it has carried out a fresh air-drop of humanitarian and relief aid into various areas in the Gaza Strip as part of Egyptian efforts to support the Palestinian people.
The air-drop includes tons of urgent humanitarian and relief, especially food, supplies, the army's spokesman Col. Abdulhafeth Ghareeb said in a press statement.
He added that the latest aid air-drop comes in the context of lessening the agony of the population of the Gaza Strip. (end)
ism
MENAFN02032024000071011013ID1107925681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.