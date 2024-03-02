10 Killed In Israeli Drone Strikes In Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar 2 (Petra) -- Paramedic Abdel Fattah Abu Marei was among ten people who were killed by Israeli drones at noon Saturday outside the Emirati Hospital in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Health Ministry said.It said the paramedics was killed in the line of duty and nine people were killed when drones targeted a tent housing displaced Gazans in Tal Al Sultan near the hospital.