Himachal Cabinet Approves Excise Policy For 2024-25

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, March 2 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet in its meeting here on Saturday approved the excise policy for 2024-25 through auction cum tender.

However, Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who recently raised the banner of revolt against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was conspicuously missing from the meeting.

The Chief Minister presided over the meeting that accorded sanction to engage 1,000 multi-task workers in the Animal Husbandry Department in order to support veterinary officers in the effective functioning of the department, an official statement said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to fill 30 posts out of which four posts were of senior draughtsman in the architectural wing of the Public Works Department.

An approval was given to regularise the services of 46 teachers engaged under the PTA policy.

It also decided to purchase ten food safety vehicles and hire the services of ten food analysts, attendants and drivers each in the Health Department.

The Cabinet gave its nod to bring more areas of the Gram Panchayats of Mashobra and Beolia under the ambit of the Municipal Corporation of Shimla to provide better facilities to residents.