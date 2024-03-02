Match Schedule For Paris 2024 Olympic Hockey Event To Be Revealed On March 6

(MENAFN- IANS) Lausanne (Switzerland), March 2 (IANS) Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist the Indian men's team will know its match schedule in the Paris Olympic Games hockey competition on March 6 when the International Hockey Federation (FIH) unveil the fixtures at the Olympic House in Lausanne.

The match schedules for 12-team competitions for women and men will be unveiled by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and FIH President Tayyab Ikram.

The Indian men's hockey team, which is hoping to improve on its performance in Tokyo, has been placed in a tough Group B along with defending champions Belgium, with former gold medallists Australia, Argentina and New Zealand with Ireland the sixth team in the group. The other group comprises World No.1 the Netherlands, reigning World champion Germany, former champions Great Britain, Spain, hosts France and African champions South Africa.

The Indian men's team qualified for the Olympics by winning the gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The women failed to qualify after finishing fourth in the Qualifying Tournament in Ranchi in January.

"The hockey tournaments of the XXXIII Olympiad will be played in the historical venue of the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium – an Olympic Games arena in 1924! - in Colombes, near Paris. In all, 12 men's and 12 women's national teams will compete to clinch the highly coveted Olympic medals," the FIH informed in a statement on Saturday. The Paris Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11. Hockey competitions will be held from July 27 to August 9.

The FIH President Tayyab Ikram said:“On behalf of FIH and in my personal name, I'd like to express my sincerest gratitude to President Bach for his attendance at this really important event in the build-up to Paris 2024. As an Olympic sport since 1908 and an active member of the Olympic movement, we're honoured and proud that the IOC President will be giving us some of his precious time. These Olympic Games are taking place during our Centennial year, which makes it even more special for the global hockey community. We're looking forward to a fantastic event in Paris in a few months' time!”

With an FIH Hockey Pro League workshop taking place in Lausanne on March 6 and 7, most of the Hockey National Associations participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics will attend the unveiling ceremony, the FIH informed.