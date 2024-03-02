Tiger Cub: Jackie Posts Picture Of Baby Tiger On B'day; Akshay Posts Hilarious Wish

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Mar 2 (IANS) Senior Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff shared an adorable birthday wish for his actor son Tiger Shroff on Saturday.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', also shared a hilarious birthday wish for his co-star Tiger.

Jackie, who rules the Instagram with his viral recipes and was last seen in the streaming film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka', took to his Instagram and shared two pictures of his son on Saturday.

The first picture is a throwback still of Tiger from his childhood, while the second shows him sporting messy hair.

Jackie wrote in the caption,“Continue inspiring me and thousands of kids, Happy birthday."

Akshay Kumar shared a clip from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in which Tiger could be seen kicking a door in an attempt to break it open. After a few failed attempts, Akshay walks in and opens the door for Tiger, and tells him that it opens on the other side.

He wrote in the caption,“Yaar Chote, tere saath masti karne mein alag hi khushi hai. On your birthday, I wish ki zindagi ke sab darwaaze tere liye apne aap khul jayein. You are a bright spark, Tiger. Keep shining forever @tigerjackieshroff."

On the workfront, Tiger will share the screen with Akshay in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The film is set to have an Eid release in April.