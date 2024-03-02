Gaza Strip: Death Toll From Israeli War Rises To 30,320

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Mar 2 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Saturday that the death toll from the Israeli war rose to 30,320 and the injured to 71,533 as relentless bombing continued for the 148th day.It said Israeli occupation forces carried out 10 massacres in the last 24 hours that claimed 92 lives and injured 156.It said civil defense teams recovered the body of a man from the Nabulsi Circle in Gaza City, bringing to 116 the number of people killed while trying to get flour.The ministry also said 13 children died at Kamal Adwan Hospital due to malnutrition and shortages of medicine.In Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, 3 people were killed and seven injured as Israeli artillery bombardment targeted a group of people trying to pick herbs to satisfy their hunger as the occupation army continued to bar the entry of aid into the enclave.In the southern town of Rafah, an Israeli drone targeted a civilian vehicle in the Al-Shaboura neighborhood, killing two people and wounding a third, and all of them were transferred to the Kuwaiti Hospital, said the ministry.It also said many bodies remained buried under rubble or on roads, as the occupation forces prevented ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.