New Zimbabwean Envoy Presents Credentials


3/2/2024 7:21:38 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar 2 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Majid Qatarneh Saturday received a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe Crispen Toga Mavodza, as accredited, non-resident ambassador to Jordan.

