New Zimbabwean Envoy Presents Credentials

Amman, Mar 2 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Majid Qatarneh Saturday received a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe Crispen Toga Mavodza, as accredited, non-resident ambassador to Jordan.

