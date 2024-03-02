JIEC Attracts Jd2mln Investment To Madaba Industrial Estate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.2 (Petra) -Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) announced that it has attracted a new industrial investment to Madaba Industrial Estate in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing worth JD2 million, which will provide about 70 job opportunities.In a JIEC statement Saturday, the investment agreement signed by its General Manager, Omar Juweid and Chairman of its Board of Directors of Madaba Pharmaceutical Industries Company, Dr. Samer Najjar, is added to the list of "distinguished and qualitative" investments that JIEC attracted to Madaba Industrial Estate.Juweid said the number of investments in the estate reached 34 industrial companies with an investment volume of about JD22 million, which will provide about 1,400 job opportunities in their first operational stages.Additionally, he stated that this investment is "the best" evidence of the success of the investor environment of Madaba Industrial Estate, as is the casein the JIEC-affiliated industrial cities distributed in the Kingdom's various regions.JIEC, he noted, offers a set of "exceptional" incentives and benefits in addition to a package of exemptions granted by the regulatory Investment Environment Law.Juweid also renewed his call to all industrial investors to benefit from the investment advantages offered by JIEC in the Madaba Industrial Estate to establish their industrial projects.JIEC, in response to the "high" investment demand in Madaba Industrial Estate, recently began constructing new industrial buildings there (the third phase) with an area of 11,000 square meters after all buildings with an area of 18,000 square meters were occupied, he said.Built in its first phase on an area of 250 dunums, Madaba Industrial Estate is about 40 kilometers from Amman downtown, and 13 kilometers from the Madaba governorate center and is close to Queen Alia International Airport.