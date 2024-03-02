Egypt FM: Cairo Rejects Liquidating Palestinian Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, March 2 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reiterated Saturday that his country rejects liquidating the Palestinian cause and displacing Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, saying that it violates international laws.

In an interview with Turkish Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Shoukry pointed out that one of the most "problematic issues in Gaza is the displacement" of Palestinians that violates international law.

The Arab countries, including Turkiye, have sought to meet the needs of Palestinians through offering humanitarian aid and working on the release of captives, Shoury said.

He referred that they are in constant communication with international partners, mainly the UN Security Council permanent members, regarding what is happening in the Gaza Strip.

"We do our best to put an end to the unprecedented devastating war in the 21st century, as more than 20,000 children and women have been killed," he noted.

There is an international consensus of halting any military attack of the Israeli entity in Rafah.

He cautioned that any military attack in that area, which has about 1.4 million people, would lead undoubtedly to a worse humanitarian situation than "we are witnessing now".

Egypt's top diplomat underlined the need to halt military operations in the holy month of Ramadan, which falls soon, saying all call for the necessity of reaching ceasefire before that month for the sake of the religious sacredness.

Continuing military operations during Ramadan will create an atmosphere of tension not only on civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, but also on the Arab and Muslim world, he warned.

On ties between Egypt and Turkiye, Shoukry said the historical bonds of the two peoples require enhancing cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields to reach advanced levels.

He hoped that the two countries would resume fruitful ties and overcome challenges in the region.

He said that the meeting between Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Cairo mid-February was a new start in the two countries' relations.

"Erdogan's visit to Egypt was a key opportunity to enhance cooperation and coordination," he said, referring that the two leaders instructed their ministers to work effectively for the stability and security of the region within the framework of common interests.

On Sudan, the Egyptian minister affirmed that they constantly communicate with all military and civil partners, recalling the initiative of Egypt's president with the neighbors on this regard.

He highlighted that Egypt hosted held political dialogue among civil groups of Sudan in order to consolidate ceasefire and mitigate sufferings of Sudanese people.

On reducing tension in the Gulf of Aden after the Israeli attacks on Gaza, Shoukry said "we expect from all countries respecting freedom of navigation and avoiding measures that may harm international economy".

Escalation in the region will affect negatively traffic in the Suez Canal and lead economic repercussions on Egypt, he concluded. (end)

aas











MENAFN02032024000071011013ID1107925647