Women's Association: Palestine Exhibition Reflects Kuwait Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 2 (KUNA) -- Chairwoman of the Voluntary Women's Society for Community Development Sheikha Fadia Saad Abdullah Al-Sabah emphasized Saturday the significance of the "Palestine through Kuwaiti eyes" exhibition in educating present and future generations about the Palestinian cause, as participating artworks confirmed ingrained ideas in children's minds, reflecting their genuine understanding of the issue since 1948.

In a statement to reporters after the opening of the art exhibition, Sheikha Fadia commended the outstanding organization of the "Palestine through Kuwaiti eyes" art exhibition at Martyr Asrar Al-Qabandi Bilingual School, which featured 77 artworks from 16 schools and garnered large participation from Kuwaiti schools.

She highlighted that the exhibited artworks focused on key aspects of the Palestinian cause, such as the historical importance of the olive tree symbolizing thousands of years of history, the symbol of return represented by the key, and the various methods Palestinians used to express themselves in the face of Zionist oppression.

Sheikha Fadia underlined the duty of educating generations to recognize Palestine, condemning the ongoing Israeli brutal practices, stating they affect not only Arabs and Muslims but also all of humanity.

She underscored Kuwait's principled stance, asserting its global humanitarian role and its consistent foreign policy focusing on humanitarian action and Arab-Islamic solidarity, with Palestine as a central issue.

She described the Zionist entity as a killing machine destined to submit to international order and accept a Palestinian state.

In a similar statement, Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub expressed gratitude to Kuwait for its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, underlining Kuwait's historical support since 1948 and its recent support during the current crisis.

He pointed out that the exhibition is a brilliant initiative reflecting the thoughts of a new generation from bilingual schools, thanking the students for their insightful contributions.

During the opening ceremony, Director of Financial and Administrative Affairs at Martyr Asrar Al-Qabandi Bilingual School Sheikha Nabila Salman Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah stressed the brilliance of participating students from various schools, whose paintings pulsate with Kuwait's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, shedding light on Gaza's tragedy through expressive artistic depictions.

Meanwhile, School Director of Martyr Asrar Al-Qabandi Bilingual School Sawsan Al-Kindari underscored the historical intertwining of civilization, art, and architecture, and reflected on the recent tragic events affecting Arab unity, explaining that the art exhibition was organized based on a strong belief in the importance of expressing solidarity and rejecting anything that undermines Arab causes, while acknowledging Kuwait's longstanding interest in this matter throughout history. (end)

