Jordan Air-Drops Kuwaiti Medical Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 2 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Royal Air Force has carried out an air-drop of medical appliances and equipment provided by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) into the Gaza Strip.

The move is mainly meant to mitigate the anguishes and woes of the people of the Palestinian enclave amid unbearable humanitarian circumstances involving a serious shortage of medical supplies, Chairman of Jordan Red Crescent Society (JRC) Mohammad Al-Hadeed told KUNA on Saturday.

Kuwait-dispatched medical packages have been air-dropped into a Jordanian field hospital in southern Gaza, he said, adding that Jordan seeks hard to ensure smooth and easy delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

In this context, the JRC chief voiced sincere thanks and gratitude to Kuwait for its role in alleviating the agony of Gazans.

The Jordanian Royal Air Forces has already carried out a series of relief aid air-drops into the Gaza Strip amid the continued Israeli aggression on the territory. (end)

amn









MENAFN02032024000071011013ID1107925610