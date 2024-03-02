Avalanche Warning In Several Districts Of J&K

“Avalanche with Medium Danger Level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Resai, Anantnag and Kulgam districts in next 24 hours,” reads an advisory.

Further avalanche with higher danger level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Kupwars, Ganderbal, Bandioora and Baramulla districts in next 24 hours.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders,” the advisory reads.

In case of any help, the authority can be reached at 112.

