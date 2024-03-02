Actors From Spider-Man Holds New Guinness World Record For Longest Career As A Live-Action Marvel Character

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe have received a Guinness World Records title after reprising their iconic roles in Spider-Man.

Maguire, 46, and Dafoe, 66, have set the record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character, with their first involvement in Spider-Man (2002). Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) and Patrick Stewart (Professor X), who first appeared in X-Men (2000) and most recently in Logan, set the previous record of 16 years 232 days (2017).



Spider-Man (2002) is a groundbreaking work in the current superhero picture genre, telling the origin narrative of Marvel Comics' iconic web-slinger.

Peter Parker, a high school student who has arachnid-like abilities after being bitten by a genetically developed spider, begins using his abilities to fight crime.



Willem Dafoe, who has a long history of playing villains, plays Green Goblin, the film's main antagonist. Leonardo DiCaprio, Heath Ledger, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jude Law, and a slew of other A-listers had been courted by Sony Pictures. James Franco, who would go on to play Harry Osborn in the film, also tried out for the starring part.



Tobey Maguire, on the other hand, was chosen when director Sam Raimi saw him in The Cider House Rules (1999). Despite the studio's worries about casting someone who did not fit the stereotype of a superhero, Maguire wowed them with his performance and began rigorous physical training in preparation for the part.



