Enemy Shells Village In Kherson Region, One Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of March 2, Russians shelled the territory of the Stanislav community in the Kherson region with artillery, killing a 53-year-old man. The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"According to the investigation, on March 2, at about 8:30 a.m., the Russian army fired artillery at one of the settlements of the Stanislav community of the Kherson district. A 53-year-old man died as a result of a shell explosion in the yard of a private house," the report says.

As noted, prosecutors are taking measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.

Under the procedural supervision of the Oleshky District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, over the past day, Russians shelled 24 settlements in the Kherson region. More than ten residential buildings and an administrative building were damaged.