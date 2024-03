(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, the body of another victim was recovered from the rubble of an apartment block half-destroyed by an enemy UAV. The total number of victims has risen to three.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has grown to three. Rescuers have just unblocked a human body from the rubble," Kiper wrote.

As reported, on the night of March 2, the enemy launched a UAV attack in Odesa city. The drone hit a multi-storey apartment building in a residential area of the city. Part of the section with 18 apartments was destroyed.

Rubble removal and search and rescue operations are ongoing. There may still be people under the rubble, and five residents of the building are still missing.