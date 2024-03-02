Russians Shell Border Area Of Sumy Region, 34 Explosions Recorded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night and morning of March 2, the Russian forces fired at the border area of the Sumy region eleven times. Nine communities in the region came under attack.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 11 times at the border area and settlements of the Sumy region. 34 explosions were recorded,” the report says.

As noted, the Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Trostianets, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa, Znob-Novhorodske and Seredyna-Buda communities came under enemy shelling.

In particular, the enemy fired at the Myropillia and Shalyhyne communities with mortars and artillery. An attack by a Shahed UAV was recorded in the Trostianets community.

The Russians attacked the Velyka Pysarivka community with Grad MLRS and artillery and struck the Svesa community with MRLS.

The Russian army used mines to attack the Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia and Esman communities. The Seredyna-Buda community came under artillery fire.

As reported, on the night and morning of March 1, the Russian forces fired seven times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. As many as 16 explosions were recorded. The Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Hlukhiv, Druzhba and Seredyna-Buda communities came under shelling.

The photo is illustrative