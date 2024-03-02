Turkiye: Keep Pressure On Israel To Stop Attacks On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, March 2 (KUNA) -- Turkiye has affirmed necessity of pursuing pressure on Israel to coerce the Israeli occupation to stop its "brutal attacks" on Gaza Strip.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking during the Gaza Contact Group panel, held in Antalya late on Friday, underlined the necessity to keep up the pressure on Israel and states that support it to coerce Tel Aviv stop the "brutal attacks" on Gaza. "The worng approaches undertaken by states that back Israel obstructed bids to stop the bloodbath in Gaza," he said.

He regretted that blood spilling continued in the enclave and linked regional security and stability to Israel's withdrawal to the 1967 borders.

The Contact Group had been formed after a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in November.

It groups Turkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria and Palestine.

For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri expressed hope that a cease-fire would be reached very soon, however he indicated that the negotiations for this purpose were in a sensitive phase.

On status of Rafah crossing, the minister said that the passageway had been bombed but Egypt manage to keep it open for entry of aid supplies to the Palestinians in Gaza.

He also expressed hope that a truce to end the fighting in Gaza would be reached and criticized "the double standards of the international order."

Shukry warned that the region would witness a recurrence of the violence in the future unless the Palestinians attained their right to self determination.

Meanwhile, Riad Al-Malky, the foreign minister of the Palestinian caretaking government, said that the war on Gaza continued due to several reasons including worries by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding his political future.

He added that Netanyahu intended to open the front in full scale with Lebanon, an eventuality that would lead to opening the fronts alike with Syria, Iraq and Iran, "and this means turning the war into a regional war."

Minister Shukry accused Netanyahu of plotting to drag the US into the regional mayhem and expressed concern that in case efforts to cease the fighting ended in failure, in two-three weeks time, "we will witness a new round of hostile acts, an offensive on Rafah, another massacre and continuity of the genocide." (end)

