Kuwait's Official Gazette Publishes Parliament Election Decree

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's official gazette published Decree No. 29/2024 inviting eligible voters to elect National Assembly (parliament) members on April 4, 2024. Head of the Local Affairs Sector and Government Spokesman Amer Al-Ajmi stated last Tuesday that the Kuwaiti Cabinet had approved a draft decree inviting voters to elect National Assembly (parliament) members on April 4, 2024, and referred it to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.