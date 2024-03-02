Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of Guinean Ambassador

Amman, Mar.2 (Petra) - Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs, Majid Qatarneh, on Saturday received a copy of the credentials of the non-resident ambassador of the friendly Republic of Guinea-Bissau to Jordan, Dino Sidi.

