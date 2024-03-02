Nina Dobrev Reunites With ‘Vampire Diaries’ Co-Star Kayla Ewell While Skiing

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Mar 2 (IANS) Actress Nina Dobrev went skiing in Switzerland and held a mini-reunion of 'Vampire Diaries' along the way.

The actress (35) shared a post to Instagram that featured photos of the mountains. The pictures also included some lip-smacking meals and some shots of her and her former 'Vampire Diaries' co-star Kayla Ewell, reports 'People' magazine.

She wrote in the caption,“My new favourite place,” as she tagged a luxury Swiss hotel. In the pictures and the video, she and Ewell (38) can be seen posing in their skiing gear.

As per 'People', the actresses are also longtime friends. Ewell has spoken candidly about how supportive she is of White and Dobrev's relationship. Speaking with 'Poeple' in 2022, Ewell said the couple are“jokesters” and are“so much fun together.”

“I lived with Nina for years. She and I are so close, and it's so fun to finally see her with someone that brings out the best version of her,” she said.

Nina Dobrev was recently at the centre of another 'Vampire Diaries' reunion. In November 2023, she and her many former co-stars shared a TikTok that seemingly teased something bigger to come for fans of the supernatural series.