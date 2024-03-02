'Doesn't Get Hotter Than This': Kriti Sanon Oozes Oomph In 'Naina' Song From 'Crew'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon on Saturday shared a hot sneak peek from the upcoming song titled 'Naina' from the movie 'Crew', saying "it doesn't get hotter than this".

The upcoming crime comedy movie stars Tabu as Geeta, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Jasmine, and Kriti as Divya.

Taking to the social media, Kriti shared a snippet, wherein she can be seen walking in the airbridge, wearing a beige coloured tube top, matching short skirt, and a long coat. Her look is completed with brown boots.

The diva, who was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', is full of sass, and shelling boss babe vibes.

The video then pans inside the airplane, and Kriti is seen sitting on the seat with a glass of wine in her hand, and posing full of sexiness and swag.

The post is captioned: "It doesn't get hotter than this..Iss 'Naina' ka kya kehna! #NainaSong arriving March 4...song directed by Farah Khan Kunder."

The first look of Kriti in the song has received major love from her 56.9 million followers.

One user said: "You are already raising temperature sooo highhh."

Another said:"Itni hot k Nora fail."

One fan commented: "Hotness at its peak", while another wrote: "Too hot to handle".

'Crew' revolves around three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, it will hit the cinemas on March 29.